A YOUNG woman found semi-conscious on a beach had to treated by paramedics before being taking to hospital.
The East of England Ambulance Service was called to Frinton beach last Friday at about 7pm with reports of a woman in need of help.
The Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team was also tasked with assisting the paramedics and travelled to the scene.
Upon arrival it was established a semi-conscious young woman had already been placed in an ambulance, which soon travelled to a hospital.
A Holbrook Coastguard spokesman said: “The team was tasked to Frinton to assist paramedics with the extrication of a semi-conscious young woman from the beach.
“On our arrival at the scene the casualty was already in the ambulance. Shortly after, they departed for hospital.”
