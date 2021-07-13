A YOUNG woman found semi-conscious on a beach had to treated by paramedics before being taking to hospital.

The East of England Ambulance Service was called to Frinton beach last Friday at about 7pm with reports of a woman in need of help.

The Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team was also tasked with assisting the paramedics and travelled to the scene.

Upon arrival it was established a semi-conscious young woman had already been placed in an ambulance, which soon travelled to a hospital.

A Holbrook Coastguard spokesman said: “The team was tasked to Frinton to assist paramedics with the extrication of a semi-conscious young woman from the beach.

“On our arrival at the scene the casualty was already in the ambulance. Shortly after, they departed for hospital.”