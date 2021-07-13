A CRICKET club is hosting a summer camp to give budding Alastair Cooks a chance to enjoy and have fun while playing the popular sport.
Tendring Cricket Club, established in 1927, has organised four-days of light-hearted but educational cricket sessions for youngsters.
The summer camp, running in Crow Lane, Weeley, is suitable for cricketing boys and girls of all abilities aged between five and 15.
The cost of a child participating in the sessions is either £15 per day or £50 for all of the four days and early drop-offs and late pick-ups are available.
Tendring Cricket Club’s Summer Cricket Camp will be running from 10am until 3pm from August 2 to August 5.
To find out more information visit facebook/com/tendringcc.
