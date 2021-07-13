A COUNCIL is set to host a virtual festival designed to help businesses from across the county better understand the benefits of ‘social value’.
Essex County Council is planning on holding its Social Value Festival for four days from next Monday until Thursday July 22.
Social value is an approach to measuring the level of importance people place on the changes they experience within their lives.
County Hall’s event is aimed at all organisations located throughout Essex, in addition to social and community enterprises operating across a range of sectors.
Branded as being the ideal opportunity for businesses to find out more about ‘social value’, the event will boast keynote speaks and thematic sessions.
Participants will also gain an understanding of how the authority evaluates and measures social value in the county.
A spokesman for Essex County Council said: “Social Value matters to Essex County Council - it ensures that collaboratively we make every pound work harder for our communities.
“Social value is a tool for local economic growth, creating opportunities for Essex businesses and charities, jobs and skills development for Essex residents.
“It also prepares young people for employment, ensuring they are aware of opportunities; and reducing negative impacts on the environment.
“Essex County Council, like many other public sector bodies, takes social value into account when putting contracts out to tender and awarding contracts.
“So, let’s start our social value journey together.”
To find out more about the Social Value Festival visit tinyurl.com/59rzm7b8/.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment