FIREFIGHTERS had to rescue a motorist after a vehicle collided with a house, leaving them trapped inside the car.
Firefighters were called to the road traffic collision just before 2.45pm on Cottage Green, Clacton during Monday afternoon.
A spokesman for the fire brigade said: “On arrival, crews reported that a vehicle had collided with a house and a person was trapped inside the vehicle.
“Crews worked to rescue the casualty by about 3.45pm and they were left in the care of the ambulance service.”
The ambulance service has been contacted for comment.
