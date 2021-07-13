A YOUNG rapping prodigy who is just nine years old is hoping his debut single will help catapult him to super stardom and make him a viral sensation.

Rocco Tokyo, of Colchester, first developed a love of hip-hop music at the age of three, when his dad, Leonard, would play old school classics at home.

Within two years, the aspiring entertainer was spitting bars over downloaded beats, which gained the attention of family friend Richard Rocky.

Together they launched the Colchester-based record label ROC-N-LEO INC. as a way of nurturing and promoting the lyrical flow of their youthful star.

Rocco, who attends St James' Primary School, is now looking to emulate the success of his heroes Drake and Stormzy after dropping his debut single, Drip Bop.

Written by Richard and produced by Dan Scholes, from DSM Records, the modern-sounding track sees young Rocco displaying swagger and energy.

The feel-good anthem of carefree vibes, driven by classic hip-hop beats, boasts all the qualities to become a social media sensation.

And Rocco himself also believes he has got what it takes to reach the big time, as he sings: “I’m looking so good, I’m looking so fly, I’m feeling myself, I got my swag on.”

Dad Leonard added: "Rocco hopes to become a famous musician and hopes to get the opportunity to collaborate with his idols.

"Rocco has been working extremely hard and learning new things regarding music and believes he can become a star like his idols.

"He feels great that his music and talent are getting recognised by his fans.

"He is self-motivating and believes in working extra hard and learning new things so that his music can develop more."

The bop’s accompanying visual also captures the attention, given it was filmed at Rocco’s school on the basketball court.

Turning it into a playground of urban dance moves, the upcoming star leads his classmates through a pinpoint routine as he confidently raps to camera.

Rocco, who wants his get-up-go attitude at such a young age to inspire other children to pursue their dreams, now hopes Drop Bop will strike a chord with music fans.

“Dance along with me and help me make my new single viral,” added Rocco.

n Listen to Drip Bop by visiting gazette-news.co.uk