A GRANDAD who watched England win the World Cup in Wembley Stadium 55 years ago, painted St George’s Cross over an octopus sculpture for the Euros final match.

North Essex artist Rodney Byrd painted the octopus sculpture ahead of last night’s nailbiting final for a public art trail called Octopus Ahoy!

Mr Byrd said: “I have really enjoyed being part of this amazing project. I watched England win the World Cup 55 years ago and will be cheering England on tonight.”

The sculpture, sponsored by KAT Marketing, is being positioned in Frinton temporarily on the trail and will then feature in the auction which is taking place in September.

Katie Skingle, of KAT Marketing, said: ‘Englandopus’ is a spontaneous and ‘just for fun’ addition to the trail so far; one that we can all look upon with a sense of community spirit and shared excitement.

"It’s to congratulate Gareth Southgate and his team about how far they have come to date, as well as wish them all the luck in the world for their performance tonight."

The art trail in celebration of Harwich Mayflower 400 and 150 years of Clacton.

It has seen more than 5,000 downloads of the app in just two weeks of the trail and has had 35,000 scans of the sculptures to date, proving it to be a popular activity for families and visitors this summer.

All the large octopuses will be auctioned for local causes at the end of the trail and there are extra spot prizes and rewards that will be added throughout the summer months. Rewards and Milestones for when you scan each sculpture include free cream teas, free sweets and pens and free seaflife charms.