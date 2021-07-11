OFFICERS investigating an assault in Clacton have released images of a man they want to speak to.
A man was chased from St Andrews Road to Old Road in the town at around 3pm on Friday, where he was then assaulted with a baseball bat.
The victim sustained an injury to his head.
A spokesman from Essex Police, said: "We want to speak to the man in these images in connection with the assault.
"If you recognise him or have any information about who he is, saw what happened or have any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage we need you to contact us.
"If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm."
"Please quote the crime reference number 42/133959/21 You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
