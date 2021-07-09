A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of several offences after a vehicle smashed into a parked car and a police officer was assaulted.
Essex Police officers were called to Clacton Road, in St Osyth, at about 2.10am on July 6 after receiving reports of a vehicle crashing into stationary vehicle.
A 29-year-old woman from Jaywick was subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, criminal damage, and assaulting a police officer.
She has since been released under investigation.
