A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of several offences after a vehicle smashed into a parked car and a police officer was assaulted.

Essex Police officers were called to Clacton Road, in St Osyth, at about 2.10am on July 6 after receiving reports of a vehicle crashing into stationary vehicle.

A 29-year-old woman from Jaywick was subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, criminal damage, and assaulting a police officer.

She has since been released under investigation.