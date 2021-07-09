A WEATHER warning has been issued for across Essex, with heavy rain set to sweep across the county on Friday.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain on Friday from 3pm through to 8pm.
Experts say the heavy rain may cause some travel disruption and could lead to flooding in some places.
Here is what the Met Office says to expect:
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
- Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely
A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Heavy showers, perhaps with an isolated rumble of thunder, may lead to as much as 20 to 30 mm rain in an hour or two in a few places.
"These showers should fade during the very late afternoon or early evening."
Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk are all set to be effected, however, the rest of the UK will escape the worst conditions.
