A SECONDARY school will now be able to offer additional extra-curricular activities for sport-loving students after receiving essential funding.

Tendring Technology College is set to receive a £1,800 windfall from Active Essex following a successful application to Sport England.

The Open Schools Facilities funding, provided by the Department for Education, will enable the institution’s PE department to offer more after-school opportunities.

The initiative is designed to ensure all children and young people across the UK have access to sport and physical activity opportunities.

Utilising its community club links and sports coaches, the school will roll-out the new activities for the remainder of this academic year and throughout the next as well.

A spokeswoman for Tendring Technology College said: “We are pleased to announce we will receive £1800 in funding to support our extra-curricular provision.

“Times have been difficult over the past year and the pandemic has affected crucial contact time for children in schools and school clubs and activities have suffered.

“This funding will be used to use outside sports coaches as an alternative to what the PE department provide and will be used for each half term throughout 2021-2022.

“Our students will benefit from extra physical activity and the financial support will help to reduce the burden on school staff whilst helping our students get active.”