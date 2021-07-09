A FURTHER two year groups will now not return to school until after the summer holidays after staff and students tested positive for coronavirus.
Tendring Technology College’s Year 9 and Year 10 bubbles have today been moved to a virtual learning programme until July 16.
The decision has been made to place the students into isolation after the educational institution recorded several cases of Covid-19.
The latest outbreak comes just days after the college also shut down its Year 7 and 8 bubbles after pupils and employees became infected with the virus.
As a result, all year groups except Year 12 will now not return to the school until after the summer holidays.
In a letter sent to parents by executive headteacher, David Lees, he said: “We now have a number of staff and students with Covid-19 in Year and 10.
“We are now moving them to our Virtual Learning Programme until July 16 - this will create a circuit break and slow the further spread this variant.
“It means their learning will continue, but they will be taught remotely whilst working from home.
“I am extremely sorry we have been required to take this action, but in line with advice from Public Health England and the increase in transmission rates we have no choice.
“Students in all year groups except Year 12 will now be on the virtual learning programme until the end of the academic year.”
