A CHARITY is hosting a celebratory event to commemorate the milestone anniversary of an organisation which provides support to veterans and their families.
Age Concern Colchester & North East Essex will take over the Kelvedon Institute, in the High Street, on July 31 to mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion.
The occasion will boast a selection of stalls selling everything from cakes to plants and there will also be opportunity’s to explore the organisation’s local history.
Community members who have served in the Armed Forces will also be in attendance and military vehicles and stands will be on display on the site’s recreation ground.
The static military stands will be open to view from 12pm while the rest of the event, taking place within the venue’s small hall, will start at 1pm.
To find out more information visit ageconcerncolchester.org.uk.
