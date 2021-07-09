A POPULAR Chinese takeaway has closed its doors after serving up delicious meals to seasiders for nearly two decades.
Canton Chef, in Newgate Street, Walton, opened to its very first customers 18 years ago and has since become a staple of the town.
The Cantonese and Peking eatery dished up everything from spring rolls, chicken balls and chop suey to chow mien, special fried rice, and Tofu.
Jane Chan, who ran the Canton Chef alongside Ming, has now confirmed the takeaway will no longer be operating in the town.
In a statement published online she said: “Dear customers, yesterday the Canton Chef lease ended and sadly we won’t be reopening.
“We like to thank all our loyal customers over the last 18 years.”
Since announcing the closure hundreds of residents who would regularly order from the Canton Chef have been left saddened by the news.
It remains unknown why the decision to shut up shop has been made but many have described the takeaway as being the “best around”.
Terry Allen, Tendring Councillor for Walton, said: “I am really sorry to hear such as good business is closing after so many years.
“It was always our first choice when it came to a takeaway and we will miss it.
“Good luck to Jane and Ming on their next venture.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.