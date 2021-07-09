Football fans are calling for employers to consider allowing workers to come in late or take the day off if England win the Euro 2020 final.
Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions will play Italy at Wembley on Sunday evening in their first major competition final since 1966.
Boris Johnson has refused to rule out a national bank holiday after the team beat Denmark 2-1 in Wednesday nights clash.
A signature on the Parliament website has also gained more than 100,000 signatures.
It reads: "Sunday 8pm is a difficult time for families to plan to be together for the event - knowing we have an additional day off the next day would significantly help this. Furthermore, a historic win should be celebrated.
"It would be expected for the winning team to parade the trophy, and a Bank Holiday would be a perfect time to do this.
"Also, English people would naturally want to continue to enjoy the win, giving the retail and leisure industry a much-needed opportunity to make up lost revenues."
