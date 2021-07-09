Three-quarters of people in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.
NHS data shows 89,487 people had received both jabs by July 4 – 73% of those aged 16 and over, based on latest population estimates for mid-2020 from the Office for National Statistics.
Of those to have received both jabs, 87,343 were aged 25 and over – 79% of the age group.
It means 2,144 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses.
Meanwhile, 108,842 people in Tendring have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 88% of those aged 16 and over.
The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across Tendring.
These figures are based on mid-2019 estimates – the latest at neighbourhood level.
Areas with the highest coverage: 1) Weeley & Thorpe-le-Soken, with 83.7% of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated; 2) Holland-on-Sea, 80.1% 3) Alresford, Great Bentley & Thorrington, 79.8%.
Areas with the lowest coverage: 1) Harwich Town & Dovercourt, 62.5% 2) Clacton Central, 62.8% 3) Harwich Parkeston, 65%.
Across England, 28.2 million people had received a second dose of the jab by July 4 – 62% of the population aged over 16 and over.
That includes 27.3 million people aged 25 and over – 69% of the age group.
In total, 37.8 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 83% of people over 16.
