THE owner of a well-known beach hut has joined forces with a famous and magical nanny with the hope of bringing joy to as many people as possible.

Kim Moore, 50, purchased the Red Beach Hut, in Walton, in October 2018, just under a year and a half after the death of her husband, Chris.

The mother-of-two, who moved to the UK from Canada in 1998, says she had always wanted to own her own beach hut, although she is not sure why.

What started as a simple purchase to help Kim smile again has since spawned a successful business and she now frequently hires it out to families and day-trippers.

During the start of the pandemic custom started to slow down, but the demand for staycation holidays is now seeing the popularity of the Red Beach Hut boom.

Kim has now enlisted the help of a certain Mary Poppins in a bid to give holidaymakers a truly mystical and unforgettable way of escaping the past 16 months.

The unique experience is a result of a creative collaboration between Kim, actress Nicola Goodchild, and Izabela Serwin of the Cardamon the Wonderland Kitchen.

“It has been tough for many families so we wanted to offer an experience, something different, for people to mark a special occasion in a safe way,” said Kim.

“There is no doubt that this experience will bring so much joy. We had so much fun filming the trailer for it and so many people gathered on the beach to watch.

“You know you are onto a good thing when you see so many people smiling and sharing photos on social media.

“Without the challenges that we all faced, the Practically Perfect Poppins experience would not exist.

“There are always silver linings and I’m so grateful that challenging times brought the three of us together.”

The Practically Perfect Poppins experience offers day-trippers the chance to hire the Red Beach Hut and spend the day with the magical Mary Poppins.

Kite-flying on the golden beach will be arranged and a delicious and scrumptious picnic will also be laid on for the guests by Cardamon the Wonderland Kitchen.

The famous fictional nanny will also happily indulge in a spot of singing and chit-chatter with the families and seasiders, as well as pose for photos.

“When Kim approached me to bring Mary Poppins Tribute UK to the Red Beach Hut I was absolutely delighted,” added actress Nicola.

“As Mary Poppins says: ‘When the world turns upside down, the best thing to do is turn right along with it.’

“So, that’s what so many people have had to do, but this really does feel practically perfect.”

Anyone interested in booking the Practically Perfect Poppins experience can find out more information by visiting red-beach-hut.co.uk/product/poppins-experience.