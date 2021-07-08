FANS in north Essex cut loose following England’s 2-1 semi-final victory over Denmark in extra time at Wembley on Wednesday night.

The Three Lions qualified for their first final in a major tournament since 1996 when Harry Kane slotted home a penalty rebound in extra time in front of 60,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

It was a night of mixed emotions for home fans, after Denmark took an unlikely lead only to concede an own goal equaliser ten minutes later.

Ray Dowsett, managing director of Surya Hotels, part of the Harwich-based Flying Tarde group, which includes Clacton's Tom Peppers pub, said football fans were delighted.

He said: "It was wonderful to see people back in Tom Peppers to enjoy England playing in a big match again.

"With the Covid-19 restrictions, people had to remain socially distanced and people behaved well.

"But the atmosphere was fantastic - we're looking forward to another great day on Sunday for the final."

Fans still had to remain socially distanced at Tom Peppers in Clacton due to Covid-19 restrictions

Nick May, landlord of the Alma Inn, King’s Head Street, Harwich, said: “It was a fantastic atmosphere to match a very good result.

“Although we were behind for a bit we looked like we had it under control for the most part, although it was still a tense watch.

“Last night it almost felt like I had my pub back, as opposed to the restaurant we had become with all the restrictions in place. People were drinking and enjoying themselves.

He's the one: England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates the 2-1 win over Denmark

“I think the news that we are going to come out of lockdown soon makes it hard to maintain the social distancing rules that should go on but we tried our best and everyone acted responsibly.

“Sunday will be fantastic, we’ve really needed a day like this.”

The final against Italy will take place at 8pm.