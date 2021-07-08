FORMER village postmaster Giancarlo Guglielmi is predicting an extra-time winner for the Azzurri.

England will be taking on Italy at Wembley on Sunday following the Three Lions historic 2-1 victory over Denmark on Wednesday night.

Manningtree councillor Mr Guglielmi, who is also Tendring Council’s deputy leader, moved to England from Puglia in Italy in 1973.

“It still have my Italy flag from when we last won the World Cup,” he said. “It will be displayed outside again on Sunday.

“It’s great for me to have a foot in both camps.

“I will be watching it in Lawford with my son and daughter - it will be interesting to see who they will be supporting. I imagine they’ll feel the same as me.

“Every single person I’ve bumped into in the village has wanted to talk about the final.

“The Italians take their football very seriously - it would have been non-stop celebrations between the matches.”

Carlo predicts an Italian win, but isn’t keen for the match to go to penalties.

“Both teams are excellent - they’re young and hungry for success,” he said.

“I think it will go to extra time, but whatever happens, I hope it doesn’t go to penalties - that’s no way to decide such a big occasion.”

He’s the one: England’s manager Gareth Southgate celebrates after winning the Euro 2020 semi-final match against Denmark at Wembley. Picture: PA.

Football fans turned out in force at pubs across Tendring to watch England beat Denmark.

Nick May, landlord of the Alma Inn, King’s Head Street, Harwich, said: “It was a fantastic atmosphere to match a very good result.

“Although we were behind for a bit we looked like we had it under control for the most part, although it was still a tense watch.

“Last night it almost felt like I had my pub back, as opposed to the restaurant we had become with all the restrictions in place. People were drinking and enjoying themselves.

“I think the news that we are going to come out of lockdown soon makes it hard to maintain the social distancing rules that should go on but we tried our best and everyone acted responsibly.

“Sunday will be fantastic, we’ve really needed a day like this.”