NEW data has revealed fuel prices have increased by nearly 10 per cent since the start of the pandemic.
The first lockdown in March 2020 saw both petrol and diesel prices plummet, with some areas seeing it drop below £1.
But the latest Government data shows the price of fuel is now higher that it was before the pandemic began 16 months ago, with the average price of petrol per litre now at 131.70p.
The average price per litre for diesel is meanwhile 134.13p.
The above inflation rise seen in fuel comes at the same time the Government plans to drop its ‘work from home if you can’ directive, meaning many workers are facing extra expense due to their commutes.
There are some places in north Essex however that are offering fuel below the average price right now.
If you spend a bit of time shopping around you can save some pennies per litre, which all adds up on the cost of a full tank.
So how are prices in Colchester and the surrounding areas at the moment?
Read more:
- Pictures show England celebrations in Colchester
- Apple refuses to send phones to Boxted in PO Box saga
- Ofsted rates Colchester Royal Grammar School as inadequate
Asda is on top again as the cheapest place to fill up, a position it has held for most of the past year at least.
Here’s the latest prices for fuel stations across the area:
Asda Colchester, Turner Road
Price - 127.7p
Sainsbury's Stanway, Western Approach
Price - 127.9p
Esso Colchester, Peartree Road
Price - 127.9p
Low Prices Always Little Bentley, Colchester Road
Price - 129.8p
Tesco Extra, Highwoods Square
Price - 129.9p
Shell Ardleigh, Colchester Road
Price - 129.9p
Tesco Hythe, Greenstead Road
Price - 129.9p
Esso Brightlingsea, Samsons Road
Price - 130.9p
Essex Capel, A12 northbound
Price - 130.9p
Gulf Great Horkesley, The Causeway
Price 131.9p
*Prices correct at the time of writing.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.