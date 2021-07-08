A YOUNG rapping prodigy who is just nine-years-old is hoping his debut single will help catapult him to super stardom and make him a viral sensation.

Rocco Tokyo, of Colchester, first developed a love of hip-hop music at the age of three, when his dad Leonard would play old school classics at home.

Within two years, the confident and driven entertainer was spitting bars over downloaded beats, which gained the attention of family friend Richard Rocky.

Together they launched the Colchester-based record label ROC-N-LEO INC. as a way of nurturing and promoting the lyrical and melodic flow of their youthful star.

Rocco, born in 2012, is now looking to emulate the success of his heroes Drake and Stormzy after dropping his debut single, Drip Bop.

Written by Richard and produced by Dan Scholes from DSM Records, the modern-sounding track sees young Rocco displaying swagger and energy.

The feel-good anthem of self-confidence and carefree vibes, driven by classic hip-hop beats and sleek samples, boasts all the qualities to become a social media sensation.

<<<< Listen to Drip Bop by clicking here >>>>

And Rocco himself also believes he has got what it takes to reach the big time, as he sings: “I'm looking so good, I'm looking so fly, I'm feeling myself, I got my swag on.”

The bop’s accompanying visual also captures the attention, given it was filmed at Rocco’s school on the facility’s basketball court.

Turning it into a playground of urban dance moves, the upcoming star leads his classmates through a pinpoint routine as he confidently raps to camera.

Rocco, who wants his get-up-go attitude at such a young age to inspire other children to pursue their dreams, now hopes Drip Bop will strike a chord.

“Dance along with me and help me make my new single viral,” added Rocco.

Watch the video for Drip Bop by CLICKING HERE.