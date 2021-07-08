CLACTON'S multi-storey car park will reopen this week after resurfacing works were carried out.
A section of the High Street car park, accessed off Carnarvon Road, was closed from May 31 to allow the maintenance to take place.
The top two levels of the multi-storey car park were resurfaced to renew the waterproof top surface and protect the structure from water damage. Stair treads were also replaced during the works.
The area will reopen at the end of this week following successful completion of the scheme by contractors StructureCare.
Michael Talbot, Tendring Council's cabinet member for environment, thanked motorists for their patience.
“This maintenance work was essential for the safe upkeep of the multi-storey car park, and I apologise for any inconvenience caused by the closure while the work was carried out,” he said.
“I am pleased that the scheme was completed on time and on budget, and is ready to re-open for the summer season."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.