BLUEPRINTS for a new £2.4 million covered market and business units to help regenerate Jaywick have been given the green light..

The Jaywick Workspace scheme, which includes 25 affordable business units, a training room, café, public toilets, community garden and public realm works on the corner of Brooklands and Lotus Way, was approved by Tendring Council’s planning committee.

Almost £2 million of the funding for the scheme is coming from the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP) from the Getting Building Fund along with £105,000 from Tendring Council and £350,000 from Essex County Council.

The plans were approved, subject to the signing of legal agreements, paving the way for work to begin on site in Brooklands, which is officially listed as the most deprived neighbourhood in the country.

Councillors heard the project was deemed sustainable development and would directly support around 40 full-time equivalent jobs, a further 16 indirectly, and positively impact the local economy by £1.7 million annually.

Construction is due to start later this year ready for completion in 2022, while fencing has already gone up around the site to allow initial ecological work and other surveys to take place.

Mary Newton, the council’s cabinet member for business, said this was a positive step for the project.

“As well as being a greatly beneficial project in its own right, this scheme will also complement other projects in the area such as the new housing and act as a catalyst both for Jaywick and our wider Tendring4Growth objectives,” she said.

“By encouraging entrepreneurship and business start-ups, it will also support more skills and higher earnings for residents and reduce deprivation caused by low income.”

Paul Honeywood, the council’s cabinet member with special responsibility for Jaywick, added: “This new facility will be of great benefit to Jaywick, both for employment and for the wider community, and I look forward to it progressing now the planning application has been approved.”

Colbea has been working with the project team to bring its expertise to the internal design and use of the workspace to encourage business growth and its long-term success.