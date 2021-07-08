SIGNAGE designed to encourage social distancing was left vandalised in a coastal town during a mindless spree.

The signs, which were in place along Dovercourt seafront to help curb the spread of coronavirus, were covered with graffiti and anti-lockdown posters.

One of the posters in place claimed wearing a mask increases the risk of developing lung cancer.

The latest poster protests have now occurred less than two weeks after another set were seen spread across the town.

It is believed the acts are in reference to both the continued lockdown restrictions and the belief people could be denied full freedom unless they are jabbed.

It is understood members of The White Rose, a group of coronavirus sceptics, are behind the spate of incidents.

A spokesman for Tendring Council said vandalism was never appropriate – especially so when covering over its public safety messages.

“We appreciate people’s right to have different opinions and to express those in an appropriate manner – however, covering over important safety information, whether or not you agree with it, is not acceptable,” he said.

“This council has worked extremely hard, with its partners, to support residents and businesses through this pandemic and that effort should not be undermined.”

There remains a lack of enthusiasm for the vaccine in the area when compared against others in Tendring, with Harwich Town and Dovercourt seeing the lowest uptake in the district, with 63.1 per cent of residents having received two doses.

Harwich Parkeston has the third lowest double jabbed residents across the district at 64.1 per cent.

Sir Bernard Jenkin, MP for Harwich and North Essex, said he disagreed with the covid-sceptic protestors. and said the vaccine success is a cause worthy of celebration.

He said: “I believe these people are mistaken in their views but I defend their right to express these views and make their own choices within the law.The vaccines represent freedom and we will be the most free country in the world because we are so far ahead. That is something to celebrate.