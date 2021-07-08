Celebrations remained largely jovial as fans across Essex celebrated England's landmark semi-final win.

But police were called out to several incidents of disorder across the county.

Fans spilled out of pubs and onto Head Street, Colchester, after the final whistle.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "In Colchester, crowds took to Head Street and the High Street and we arrested two men - a 21-year-old from West Yorkshire and a 25-year-old from Kirby-le-Soken - on suspicion of committing a public order offence.

Fans - celebrations spilled out onto Head Street, Colchester

"Officers also ensured that crowds dispersed in Newland Street in Witham after reports of disorder.

"We made sure that, across the county, most people were able to celebrate and get home safely.

"Don’t score an own goal this weekend when celebrating our historic appearance.

"Stay safe and look after each other."

Officers were on patrol across the county before, during and after the game to ensure people felt safe.

The spokesman said the force's message remains the same: "Please don't ruin it for everyone else."

Read more:

They added: "From Stanford-le-Hope to Southend, Billericay to Clacton, the majority of people we engaged with, and pubs we went into, were enjoying the football responsibly.

"However, we know that some places kicked off after kick-out and we won’t accept behaviour that puts other people at risk.

"Three men – a 23-year-old man from Woolwich and two men, aged 35 and 37 and from Grays - were arrested at a pub in Great Warley after a fight broke out; a 21-year-old man from North Benfleet was arrested after bottles were thrown in Southchurch Road in Southend and we later cordoned off the town’s High Street so that people could be dispersed safely."