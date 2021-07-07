TWO masked men were reportedly spotted trying to break into a property, prompting a police investigation.
Essex Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an attempted burglary in Hastings Avenue, Clacton, at about 01.30am on Saturday July 3.
According to the force, two men attempted to open the front door of a property before tampering with the door lock and then walking away.
The males have been described as being 14-18 years old, both wearing dark zipped up puffer jackets, with their hoods up and wearing facemasks.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call 101 and quote incident 42/130669/21.
Information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
