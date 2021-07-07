FROM lifesaving lilies to fundraising freesias, lifeboat volunteers are calling on green fingered supporters to host an RNLI Garden event this summer to help save lives at sea.
The charity is seeking homegrown heroes to hold fundraisers in their gardens between July and September.
As the warmer weather lures people outside to make the most of their gardens and back yards, the heat will also be rising for RNLI lifesavers across the UK and Ireland.
Every year, the summer brings a tide of rescues as the RNLI hits its busiest season and with the pandemic keeping more people on home shores, it’s likely that unprecedented numbers will visit the coast.
There are several ways to raise funds with an RNLI Gardens event.
Peter Emmett, RNLI head of engagement, said: "By opening your green spaces to locals, friends and family in exchange for a small donation, you could help our charity to raise vital lifesaving funds.
"Alongside hosting an RNLI Gardens event, you could also consider putting on refreshments or home baked goods or selling cut flowers and crops from your vegetable patch."
To sign up to RNLI Gardens visit RNLI.org/Gardens.
