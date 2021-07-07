Drivers are facing delays this afternoon after a major road was closed due to a police incident.
The entry slip road at J8 for Stansted on the M11 Londonbound is closed due to the incident.
All traffic is currently was ealier being held on the main carriage way but have now been released although there are still some delays.
Londonbound delays are almost back to J9 and northbount to J7.
M11 Londonbound - Entry slip road at J8 (Stansted/A120) CLOSED due to to a police incident.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) July 7, 2021
All traffic was held on the main carriageway earlier but has now been released.
Londonbound delays almost back to J9 (A11) and Northbound to J7 (Harlow/A414).
