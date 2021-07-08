A COLLECTION of letters written by arguably the most famous frontline worker in history is set to go under the hammer in north Essex.
Reeman Dansie, located on the Severalls Business Park, in Colchester, has acquired letters composed by the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.
The 19 highly personal notes were written between 1875 and 1880 and sent to Florence’s friend and one time colleague Leslie Gardiner.
The previously unseen collection offers a valuable insight into the historic figure’s opinions on nursing, as well as a poignant acknowledgement of her mother’s death.
One of the rare letters, for example, reads: “The reason I have been unable to write is this, your note reached me here.
“I had been summoned down here to take charge of my mother, a widow and infirm.
“A few hours after my arrival, a case of infectious disease, not contracted here, declared itself in a new corner, which is spite of nursing and medical care, proved fatal.
“I could summon no one to help me and I am scarcely able to write even this... God help us. God speed our work for we need his love.”
Reeman Dansie has been tasked with selling the letters by a descendent of Florence’s fellow professional, Leslie Gardiner.
They are expected to achieve anywhere between £5,000 and £7,000 when they are offered at auction on July 14.
To find out more information visit reemandansie.com.
