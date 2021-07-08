A DEVOTED Arsenal fan and advocate for Asperger’s awareness has raised thousands of pounds after completing a football-themed challenge.

Jake Coare, 26, tackled a 32 mile walk which took more than ten hours in aid of mental health charity Calm and the National Autistic Society.

He visited every football stadium in London, including Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park, Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge and the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Jake, of Clacton, alongside his cousin, Jason, and friend, Matt Rains, also stopped off at his beloved Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, where he said he was given “amazing” hospitality.

The former Clacton County High School student, who has met football legends including French World Cup winner Thierry Henry, raised more than £5,000 thanks to his walk.

“It was an interesting and exciting challenge and experience and we have really enjoyed raising money for two amazing and hardworking charities,” he added.

“We kept the pace high in the early stages, but we really struggled in the last two miles with sore feet, leg pains and blisters, so it took its toll.

“But I would really like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported the walk and a big thank you to everyone who has donated.”

Inspiring Jake, who was diagnosed with Asperger’s – a form of autism - while at primary school, tackled the challenge following a turbulent few months.

On New Year’s Eve he attempted to take his own life before being rushed to Colchester Hospital, from where he then ran away to London a week later.

Speaking previously Jake, who battles clinical depression and anxiety, said: “It was very difficult and felt very dark.

“But I am grateful for the support I got from people who really helped me to stay positive and I feel like I can see a light now.”

Jake, who documents his experiences on his website, was inspired to complete his stadium tour in a bid to further raise awareness of depression and Asperger’s.

“The walk gained a large social media following and hopefully it means it will encourage those who suffer from mental health issues to speak out,” added Jake.

“People with autism are highly likely to suffer from mental health issues because a lot of people don’t understand autism.

“So, I think there needs to be a greater understanding around male mental health and autism.”

To donate to Jake’s fundraising total visit tinyurl.com/3tr2fc5k.