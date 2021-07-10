This week the Prime Minister confirmed the legal requirement to wear a mask and social distance will be lifted after freedom day.

On Monday, Boris Johnson said the Government is planning to halt the legal requirement regarding face coverings.

He did, however, add that he would wear a face covering in crowded places and as a matter of courtesy.

Mr Johnson said the country will have to start “living with Covid” and confirmed that all legal coronavirus restrictions including mask-wearing, social distancing and nightclub closures will end at Step 4 of the Government’s plan to ease England’s lockdown

But what does it mean for visits to the supermarket?

It the last 18 months we have all grown accustomed to keeping two metres apart and wearing a face mask.

The rule changes, expected later this month, could put an end to all that.

What have the supermarkets said?

On Tuesday morning, the boss of Sainsbury’s said he expects that customers will no longer need to wear masks in its stores from July 19.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said he would consult with staff on their views but said the decision to wear one would be down to individual choice.

The boss explained: “There are two very distinct points of view. One is customers and colleagues who can’t wait for the restrictions to lift and not to have to wear a mask for example, and others who are keen to continue to do that.

“I think in the end it will come down to the choices that individual customers and colleagues want to make. It is going to be driven by customer and by colleague choice.”

However, it is understood that a number of retailers are calling on the Government for more detail before confirming their in-store policies for customers.

The final decision regarding the relaxation of restrictions will be confirmed on Monday July 12 and the Government is then expected to provide more detailed guidance over these changes.

Retail bosses are hopeful this will provide further clarity amid some continued uncertainty following the latest briefing.

The PA news agency understands that supermarket chains Morrisons and Aldi are among retailers requesting more detailed guidance soon.

Meanwhile, Tesco is understood to be currently partaking an internal review into its mask-wearing policy following the Government update on Monday evening.

Shops and transport providers may, however, still tell customers to wear masks but such a move would come with concerns of a threat to staff and of legal action.

What has the Government said?

Sajid Javid has said he plans to carry a mask “for the foreseeable future”.

The Health Secretary said it was a “responsible thing for anyone to do” as he confirmed he would continue to wear a face covering in certain situations in public.

Experts remained divided on the issue, but the Health Secretary said it marks a move towards individuals exercising personal responsibility rather than laws regulating how they live their lives during the pandemic.

Mr Javid told Sky News: “For the foreseeable future I will be carrying a face mask with me, I think that’s a very responsible thing for anyone to do. As I have said, the pandemic is not over.

“If I’m in a crowded or enclosed space, I will wear a face mask. In fact I will wear one if I was next to someone or near someone that felt uncomfortable with others not wearing face masks.

“And that’s what I mean by personality responsibility.”