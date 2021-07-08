A SMALL business owner who managed to weather the coronavirus storm said she has been left feeling “totally deflated” after being targeted by shoplifters.

Tracy Hands founded Tinie Tempers Boutique, in High Street, Clacton, ten years ago but has just experienced the most difficult 16 months in the shop’s history.

The independent business, which sells clothing and toys for young children and babies, struggled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic’s various lockdowns.

Following the easing of restrictions Tracy had developed a more positive outlook, but now feels beaten down once again after thieves were caught on CCTV stealing from her shop.

“I am totally deflated if I’m honest,” added Tracy.

“Coronavirus has been the hardest time for my business and I have just recently employed a member of staff so I can have a day off.

“Then this happens and it is soul destroying, especially when you have worked so hard to survive.”

Tracey said her shop was targeted on Monday by what appeared to be a family of shoplifters who were caught on CCTV filling their bags with about £140 worth of stock.

The footage captured a man, two women, one elderly woman in a wheelchair, and several children, who Tracy says appeared to be in on the clothing heist which lasted eight minutes.

“It shows their children stealing and the adults are fully aware,” she added.

“This is really sad because these young children are obviously the victims too.

“Unfortunately it was my poor staff member who served these people and they told her they knew me.

“So, I guess she didn’t think they’d steal from me. When I called her she was so shocked.”

The businesswoman now hopes the family may return and pay for the items.

She said: “It’s quite humbling the amount of people who are trying to help.

“I am just hopeful these people will do the right thing.”