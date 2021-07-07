A MUM has smashed a testing challenge after being inspired by her two sons who battle rare genetic conditions and the hospital which helps them.

Kristel Burgess, 39, has to regularly take Joshua, 14, and Sebastian, ten, to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

The brothers both live with Retinitis Pigmentosa and Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia - genetic conditions which will result in them going blind and losing their hearing.

Joshua and Sebastian, who have previously performed at the Royal Albert Hall as part of the Rays of Sunshine Choir, could also develop chronic lung disease.

Due to their debilitating conditions and need for constant care and treatment, Great Ormond Street Hospital is now their second home.

Over the past four years they have spent endless days there and just last month both brothers were readmitted after falling badly ill.

Determined to give something back to the health professionals supporting her beloved boys, mum Kristel tackled the Peak District Challenge, with sister Amber, 37 in aid of the hospital.

“It was supposed to be a 52km walk but due to really bad weather conditions they had to put in a diversion, so we actually walked 56km,” added Kristel.

“Overall it was an incredible experience.

“But it was also the hardest physically challenging thing I have ever done in all my life.

“I wasn’t sure if I would make it after the 37km stop as my feet were getting so bad.

“We had to do the final stage in the pitch black with only head torches to light our way through the trickiest most dangerous parts of the course.”

In total, Kristel and her sister’s efforts generated £900 for Great Ormond Street Hospital - a facility which the mum-of-two says is a lifeline.

Kristel, who lives in Walton, said: “It has felt fantastic being able to do something and give back to a place that has done so much for our family.

“The staff are inspirational and you build bonds and friendships with them - Great Ormond Street is now a massive part of our lives and staff have become like family.

“We are so lucky to have such wonderful, supportive family, friends and community it makes all the difference, especially on the bad days to know they are cared about so much.”