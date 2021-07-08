HAVE you spotted any of these stunning, colourful creatures from the deep yet?
Octopus Ahoy! is a community art event being run by KAT Marketing and Tendring Council, marking 400 years since the journey of the Mayflower from Harwich and 150 years since Clacton’s formation.
Your Gazette is an official media partner of the ten-week spectacular, which features octopus sculptures dotted throughout Essex.
We asked for your photos and you haven’t disappointed - but it’s not too late to join in the fun!
Take a selfie of yourself with one of the octopuses (or get a photo of you with it), attach it HERE or email it to matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk
Please include full names for captions, give us the ages of any children in your pictures and tell us which octopus you are with.
