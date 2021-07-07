A SELFLESS youngster is sporting a new look after a kind-hearted donation to help those who have lost their hair.

After being saddened by seeing pictures of children who had lost their hair through illness, Thia Wing, seven, donated 13 inches of her own.

Not stopping there, Thia, who goes to Lawford Primary School, also raised £650 which will also be going to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity helps children who have lost their hair to cancer or other conditions and provides a free, real hair wig to help restore their confidence.

Thia before...

Thia’s father, Dominic, said he felt proud of his daughter.

“She found out about the charity through my wife’s friend and felt sad when she saw the pictures of children with no hair,” he said.

“My wife said the charity was looking for people to donate hair and Thia said she wanted to do it, so we thought we’d try and raise money as well.

“She was happy to do this, she is quite a shy child but has always been caring.

“It’s been a really challenging time for everyone with a lot of bad news around and I think you often see how many people get divided on things happening in the world, especially during lockdown.

“Now, however, it’s been so nice to see people do still care about other things going on and can come together to help support some really important stuff, not just with Thia but in many walks of life.

And after!

“When I told the hairdresser at Chez Sue, who cut her hair for this, why she had it done they instantly said they didn’t want payment and to donate the cost to the charity instead.

“It has been really hard times but even when people are struggling they have still come together to support my little girl, it shows we all still love to see something positive.

Having braved the shave on Friday, Thia faced the daunting prospect of heading back to Lawford Primary School on Monday with a smile on her face.

“She said it feels really nice,” Dominic added, “she actually really likes it and people have been very positive about it, she was looking forward to showing it off to her friends and teachers.

Thia donated 13 inches of hair, in total

“At seven years old to have most of your hair chopped off is quite a big sacrifice but it’s for a really worthwhile cause and she feels good about it and is enjoying the compliments about her new style.

“She can’t really comprehend how much money has been raised and gets so excited when my wife and I tell her someone else has donated, especially as our initial target was £150 which she thought was a huge amount.

“Thia is a very kind and caring child, always working hard and helpful to people.

“She’s quite sensitive and is well behaved; she makes us very proud in all aspects of life.”

You can donate to the fundraiser via https://bit.ly/3xdRXnH.