HUNDREDS of bikers from across the county stopped off at a business centre as part of a lengthy motorcycle ride in aid of frontline workers.
Lanswood Park, in Elmstead Market, Colchester, welcomed more than 500 motorcyclists – many dressed in fancy dress - on Sunday.
The riders, who came from across Essex, and also from Spain, used the centre as an interval stop while tackling a fundraiser trip in aid of the NHS.
Having travelled from Thurrock with a police escort, Lanswood Park provided catering and toilets for the bikers and also funded the event.
In total the occasion, which was held in association with a national event which saw 20,000 motorbikes take part, raised more than £5,000.
Darin Shaikly, managing director at Lanswood Park, said: “Weather stopped the predicted 1,300 bikers but there was still a great turnout.
“There were armed forces members, a police escort, NHS workers and many bikers in fancy dress, which made it a fantastic event enjoyed by many members of the public.
“We were involved because one of our tenants, who is rode in the event, contacted us after the local organiser had been let down by another venue.
“They were looking at an alternative, so we decided to fund the event as a thank you to the NHS.”
