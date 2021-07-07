A LONG-SERVING member of a community club who “immersed” himself in the town after moving to the area more than 50 years ago has been honoured.

Dr Richard Farrow has been part of the Rotary Club of Clacton since 1972, after moving with his family to the town in 1970 from Garforth Yorkshire.

In more recent times his mobility has unfortunately deteriorated, so he is no longer able to join his fellow members at lunch or participate in their projects.

His passion for the club, however, has never waned, and his continued efforts have now been rewarded after being granted an honorary Rotary Club membership.

John Crocker, of the Rotary Club of Clacton, said: “Pressure of work saw him leave Rotary for a brief spell before he re-joined in 1997.

“He had a renewed enthusiasm and had lost none of his passion for the Rotary movement and its principles.

“The fires within are still burning, so it is entirely appropriate that he has been granted an honorary membership.”

Richard was invited to the join the charity group after quickly immersing himself in the local community and taking an instant interest in supporting Clacton residents.

In his early days, Richard, also known as Dick, took over the running of the club’s First Aid Cup and became president in 1978 for a year.

His appointment as the leading man coincided with the 50th anniversary of the club and he has since played a leading role in all subsequent anniversary events.

Richard was also awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship by the club in 2018.