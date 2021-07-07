A MAN was arrested on suspicion of drug driving by specialist officers after a vehicle was seen “driving carelessly” around a shopping complex.
Essex Police’s Roads Policing Team was deployed to Clacton on Sunday where they conducted patrols throughout the town.
Later in the day, at about 6pm, officers found themselves at the Brook Retail Park, where they spotted a car being driven in a concerning way.
The policing team subsequently arrested a 32-year-old man from Southend on suspicion of drug driving before releasing him under investigation.
