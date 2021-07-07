A LONG-RUNNING property firm has won a top award paving the way for it to potentially scoop even more prestigious accolades.
Peagrams Estate Agency, in Station Road Clacton, has been named as this year’s British Property Awards’ Gold Winner.
The team of housing experts, led by manager Colin Dixon, proved their worth throughout an extensive judging period which focused on customer service.
As a result of the award, Peagrams, founded in more than 30 years ago by Keith Peagrams, has now been shortlisted for several national prizes.
The British Property Awards give agents across the country the chance to compare their own services with others operating at a local and national level.
Property firms which go the extra mile, such as Peagrams, are then celebrated among both industry experts and the customers who use their services.
