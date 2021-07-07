CLACTON’S MP joined a dedicated team of litter pickers as they cleaned up a rubbish-covered shoreline.

Politician Giles Watling joined forces with litter picking group The Wallys as they made their way around the Walton Backwaters.

The group of 15, who battled through the mud and seaweed, collected a total of 15 bags of rubbish, including wildlife-threatening polystyrene and nets.

Organiser Rachel Barford said: “The Wallys have been busy around the town and coast since our first litter pick in March this year.

The eco-conscious group’s next litter picking event will be held at the Walton Backwaters on July 10 with participants meeting at Walton Hall at 10am.