A COMMUNITY couple have raised hundreds of pounds for an essential charity after holding a cake sale and fun-day.
Toni Barnett and Ray Pemberton, both of Clacton, hosted their Cupcake Day at Holland-on-Sea public hall in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.
The spirit-lifting event, which boasted an array of tasty treats baked for the occasion, generated more than £372 in donations.
In addition to the myriad of cakes on offer, guests also enjoyed performances from the CL Cheerleaders and a street dance trio from the Signature Dance Academy.
Winnie the Pooh and Tigger even stopped by to make a special appearance and entertain both the children in attendance and their parents.
Mr Pemberton said: “It was a lovely community event and people were saying it was so nice to get out to do something fun and positive after so long.
“Our daughters Brooke Pemberton and Brogan Barnett also made all their own cakes, giving up their weekend to their mum and dad.”
