A COMEDY gangster movie which was filmed across Tendring’s coastlines has fended off an Oscar-nominated flick to win an award.

Lucas & Albert, which was first premiered in Clacton’s Century Cinema in September 2019, has scooped Best Feature at the National Film Awards 2021.

The film pipped the critically acclaimed war epic 1917 to the gong after a public vote - the results of which were announced at a ceremony at London’s Porchester Hall.

Anthony Longhurst, of Thorpe-le-Soken, wrote and produced the film alongside writing partner Robert Putt and director Darren S Cook.

He said: “To say we received this in the company of so many great films is an honour.

“We are a low budget independent film company who, like so many in of us in our industry, have suffered with the pandemic.

“This has devastated our plans as it has done to so many businesses in our region - but we kept going.

“I do not know where this will take us, but we hope to put the next phase into action very soon with the film Babysitters.

“The process begins again but receiving an honour like this can only help. God bless you all and thank you.”

Lucas & Albert sees two ageing hitmen forced into doing one final job before they can hang up their guns for good.

Littered with television talent, the cast includes John Altman, known for playing Nick Cotton in EastEnders, and Michael McKell from medical soap opera, Doctors.

It is available to watch on Amazon Prime now.