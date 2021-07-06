A MAN has appeared in court charged with several driving offences after a car was involved in a crash.
Essex Police were called to Galloway Drive, in Clacton, at about 3.30pm last Friday following reports of a collision.
Joseph Wenhold, 37, of Ada Gardens in Stratford, was subsequently arrested and appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
He has been charged with taking a vehicle without consent and subsequent criminal damage and drink driving,
Wenhold, whose next court date is yet to be confirmed, was also charged with driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance or a licence.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.