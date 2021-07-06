A MAN has appeared in court charged with several driving offences after a car was involved in a crash.

Essex Police were called to Galloway Drive, in Clacton, at about 3.30pm last Friday following reports of a collision.

Joseph Wenhold, 37, of Ada Gardens in Stratford, was subsequently arrested and appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He has been charged with taking a vehicle without consent and subsequent criminal damage and drink driving,

Wenhold, whose next court date is yet to be confirmed, was also charged with driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance or a licence.