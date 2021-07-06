A QUIZ fan who will be roaring again as Clacton Lions president for a second time hopes to get the club back to its fundraising ways as Covid restrictions come to an end.
Carpenter and joiner Alan Mercer, who has lived in Clacton for more than 40 years, has again taken up the mantle of president of the charitable organisation.
He was previously served as the branch's president in 2009.
Clacton Lion's spokesman Liz Godden said: "He is looking forward to a busy year and intends to enjoy every minute of it as the club hopefully is able to get back to their usual activities as Covid restrictions are eased.
"Alan has been married to Judith for over 40 years and they have two children, Hollie and Elizabeth.
"He lists taking part in quizzes as one of his pastimes and has previously appeared on The Weakest Link on BBC where Ann Robinson eventually gave him his marching orders.
"He also enjoys watching sports especially Crystal Palace football club and Harlequins rugby union team. "
Alan’s aim for his year as president is to ease the club back into fundraising and service activities, and to be able to continue to support local and Lions’ charities as funds and circumstances permit."
There will hopefully be a prize quiz sheet on sale early in 2022.
