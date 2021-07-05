A SCHOOL was forced to close for two days after members of staff tested positive for coronavirus, while another has instructed students to work from home.

Burrsville Infant Academy, in Craigfield Avenue, Clacton, shut its doors on Friday after a “couple” of workers contracted Covid-19.

As a result, employees who may have been exposed to those who were Covid positive were instructed to self-isolate.

Today, the school remained shut but will tomorrow welcome back all but three classes of students.

A spokesman for Burrsville Infant Academy, which is run by Reach2 Academy Trust, said the health of its school community remained its priority.

“We can confirm we have had a couple of confirmed cases of Covid-19 amongst our staff, with other members of staff also having to self-isolate.

“School will be opening as normal for the majority of children tomorrow.

“As always, the safety and wellbeing of our children and staff is our top priority, and we will continue to follow all Government guidelines.

“Remote learning is in place for all children whilst the school is closed.”

Burrsville’s renewed battle with coronavirus comes at a similar time to Tendring Technology College’s fight to keep its number of virus cases from getting out of hand.

The schoool, which has campuses in both Thorpe-le-Soken and Frinton, has recorded positive cases within its Year 7 and Year 8 bubbles.

As a result, all students in both year groups have been moved to home learning as of today and will not return to school until July 16 at the earliest.

A letter seen by the Gazette, which has been sent to parents by Tendring Technology College’s executive headteacher David Lees, says: “We now have a number of staff and students with Covid-19, which has meant that we are moving Year 7 and Year 8 to our Virtual Learning Programme.

“This will give the year groups a circuit breaker to eradicate further spread of this variant.

“I understand this will come as worrying news, but I want to stress again that the actions we are taking are with the safety of students, families and staff in mind.”

One mum, whose son has now been told to quarantine, has been left concerned by the latest virus cases at the school.

Speaking anonymously she said: “I know of a mother with sons in both years who have tested positive and a mother whose Year 7 daughter has tested positive.

“It is sad times for these children and families because most parents are economically forced to work and family will not or cannot step in.

“This will create further economic strain on these families.

“My son requires social interaction and is receiving counselling from Mind, which he will now be without.”