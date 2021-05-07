Clacton and Frinton Gazette
Live updates as Boris Johnson sets out plans for 'freedom day'

Live updates as Boris Johnson addresses the nation on July 19

By Rebecca Creed

    > Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference on Monday
  • > Mr Johnson is expected to tell the public to ‘learn to live’ with Covid-19
  • > It has been suggested that from so-called “freedom day” on July 19 mask wearing will become voluntary
  • > Social distancing in pubs and bars is also expected to end – along with needing to use a QR code to check-in