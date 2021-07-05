A DRIVER was arrested on suspicious of drugs offences after his “strange behaviour” caught the attention of a specialist police unit.
Officers from the Essex Roads Policing Team were conducting patrols in Clacton when they pulled over a car in which they a male.
He subsequently failed a drugs test for cocaine and cannabis and was arrested at the scene and now remains in custody for questioning.
