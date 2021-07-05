AN educational walking trail has been launched so residents and visitors can learn more about a coastal town’s vast history and discover hidden gems.

Brightlingsea Museum workers and volunteers have curated an informative and engaging walking route to enrich people’s knowledge of the area.

The stroll, which is laid out within a helpful leaflet and map, takes participants past independent shops, cafes, and bars, and along intriguing footpaths.

It also includes extended saunters on the Rope Walk, along the creek to the Town Hard, the beach hut-lined promenade, and past the beloved Lido.

The famous Batemans Tower is also covered on the walk before taking strollers back to the town’s museum along the same route trains would have taken in the past.

For those who would prefer to avoid the muddy and uneven footpaths, an additional route is also available within the leaflet.

Brightlingsea Museum’s walking trail was officially launched on Saturday at a ceremony which was attended by Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin.

Mrs Julie Fosh-Rogers, deputy lieutenant, was also invited to the launch and cut the ribbon to mark the inaugural walk alongside chair of trustees, Nick Skinner.

As they, and various guests, walked through the town, they encountered volunteers dressed in period outfits and were told interesting facts connected to the buildings.

Margaret Stone, museum curator, said: “Sir Bernard was clearly impressed and felt this will encourage many people to explore the town.

“He then went on to say how delighted he was with the new museum and said it was so much more than he had expected and congratulated all concerned.

“Despite a gloomy weather forecast the rain held off and two and a half miles later the party returned to Pym’s and light refreshments.”

To find out more visit brightlingseamuseum.co.uk.