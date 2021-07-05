CARE home residents and dedicated workers enjoyed a special afternoon filled with cocktails and live music to mark a national event.
Silversprings, in Tenpenny Hill, Thorrington, took part in this year’s National Picnic Week, adjourning the facility with gingham tablecloths and bunting.
The spirit-lifting occasion saw residents and workers enjoy a picnic spread laid on by the home’s head chef and outdoor entertainment from Joe Cartwright.
Residents also indulged in tasty beverages while dancing and singing along to classic tracks such as Sweet Caroline and Beyond the Sea
Joanne Rix, home manager at Silversprings, said: “We had a wonderful time celebrating National Picnic Week here at Silversprings.
“Residents have fond memories of going picnicking with family and friends over the years.
“It was wonderful to re-live these happy times out in the sunshine and have some fun after what has been a challenging year.
“Everyone enjoyed having a cocktail or two and putting on their dancing shoes for the afternoon.
“It was a fantastic taste of normality once again, and it was great to see residents still know how to party.”
