A VILLAGE post office will close temporarily this month to allow for extensive refurbishments.
Thorrington Post Office, in Clacton Road, Thorrington, will close on July 29 for about four weeks.
It is hoped the branch will reopen on August 28.
Wendy Hamilton, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.
"The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”
Customers are advised to used Alresford Post Office, in Station Road, or Brightlingsea Post Office, in Victoria Place, during the temporary closure.
