PLANS for a new £2.4 million covered market and business units to help regenerate Jaywick have been recommended for approval by planners.

The project includes 25 affordable business units, a training room, café, public toilets, community garden and public realm works on the corner of Brooklands and Lotus Way.

Almost £2 million of the funding for the scheme is coming from the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP) from the Getting Building Fund along with £105,000 from Tendring Council and £350,000 from Essex County Council.

The planning application will go before Tendring Council’s planning committee tonight.

If the application is approved, building work is due to start later this year ready for completion in 2022.

Colbea has been working with the project team to bring its expertise to inform the internal design and use of the workspace to encourage business growth, community collaboration and ensure the long-term success of the Jaywick Workspace.

Tendring Council said comments from a consultation were positive, with people welcoming the scheme as a way of bringing the community closer together, providing shops, services and somewhere to work in the area, and to raise the profile and reputation of Jaywick Sands.

Some who took part in the survey raised concerns about upkeep and security and about making sure the facility worked for local people.

The plans have been recommenced for approval by planning officers on the condition that Essex County Council’s Highways contributes towards the introduction of any future parking restriction scheme for the surrounding roads.

A report said: “The development is considered to represent a sustainable development by creating local job opportunities, improving Jaywick’s reputation and the visual appearance of a key site in the community, which will complement the other regeneration projects resulting in raising property values for both commercial and residential properties.”